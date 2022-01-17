Picture perfect house in east Beatrice! You'll feel at home the minute you walk in the front door of this wonderful 2 story home. Featuring 2 living spaces on the main floor, an amazing 4 seasons room, formal and eat-in dining spaces, 4 spacious bedrooms including master suite, updated baths, finished basement family room, oversized garage and so much more. The exterior is as great as the interior with a large well maintained yard, mature trees, and additional storage shed.
4 Bedroom Home in Beatrice - $329,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.
Two additional candidates filed this week to run for Beatrice City Council.
Beatrice Public Schools welcomed its newest school resource officer at the start of the spring semester.
The 4-month-old baby was admitted to CHI St. Elizabeth for "immediate life-saving care" after investigators found the child to be severely malnourished, according to the affidavit.
Elected officials in Gage County will receive a bump in pay with the next term starting in 2023.
Officer Erin Spilker's civil suit against the city includes more than 30 pages of detailed allegations, ranging from LPD's handling of alleged sex assaults by male officers to inappropriate discipline focused on women who have come forward.
Freeman was able to get hot from three point range in their MUDECAS opener Tuesday night against Southern.
Bruce Vitosh remembers playing in the MUDECAS basketball tournament in the early 1980s.
This year will bring many changes for the Beatrice Humane Society, largely due to several board members leaving their positions.
A new anhydrous ammonia site is being planned for Gage County that could reduce traffic and chemical risks in Beatrice.