Picture perfect house in east Beatrice! You'll feel at home the minute you walk in the front door of this wonderful 2 story home. Featuring 2 living spaces on the main floor, an amazing 4 seasons room, formal and eat-in dining spaces, 4 spacious bedrooms including master suite, updated baths, finished basement family room, oversized garage and so much more. The exterior is as great as the interior with a large well maintained yard, mature trees, and additional storage shed.
4 Bedroom Home in Beatrice - $349,900
