Welcome to your own private oasis on 5.5 acres! This home, once a country doctor's office, has been fully remodeled into a 4 bed, 3 bath retreat. Enjoy the spacious main bedroom with access to the deck & fully functional hot tub. Enter the main bath through French doors. A functional office, with 5G internet service, great for working from home! Updated kitchen connects to the formal dining room via a Butler's pantry. Unexpected upstairs is a family room with bar area, 2 other bedrooms and storage. The 3-stall garage is heated & cooled with plenty of cabinet space for storage. The large vintage barn has concrete floor and room for pens or shop equipment. The 30x30' lean-to added in 2020 stores a motor home & boat. Fruit trees, fenced garden, 22.5 ft pool, small heated goldfish pond with pump & heater. Offers due to Listing agent by Noon on 3/19/2021. Contact us for your private showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in Beatrice - $350,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead of an apparent gunshot last week in southern Gage County.
- Updated
HEBRON -- The Tecumseh Legion Seniors are heading to the state tournament for the first time in decades after defeating Alma in the C4 Area To…
All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.
- Updated
The City of Beatrice has roughly $3.3 million to allocate for local projects across the community, due to federal funding as a result of the C…
- Updated
The girl was riding a floatation toy without a life jacket when it drifted out of the beach area and flipped over.
UNMC's Dr. James Lawler stressed that increasing vaccination is the most important thing. "We really would be done with the pandemic that way. The sad fact is that’s all within our grasp. We just need to reach out and take it.”
Roger Henrichs of Blue Springs has been a member of the Gage County Agriculture Society for almost 40 years. Currently serving as the presiden…
"You left my daughter in the ditch to die," Hendrix's mother, Marva Moore, told Dustin Pierce.