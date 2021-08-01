 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Beatrice - $350,000

Welcome to your own private oasis on 5.5 acres! This home, once a country doctor's office, has been fully remodeled into a 4 bed, 3 bath retreat. Enjoy the spacious main bedroom with access to the deck & fully functional hot tub. Enter the main bath through French doors. A functional office, with 5G internet service, great for working from home! Updated kitchen connects to the formal dining room via a Butler's pantry. Unexpected upstairs is a family room with bar area, 2 other bedrooms and storage. The 3-stall garage is heated & cooled with plenty of cabinet space for storage. The large vintage barn has concrete floor and room for pens or shop equipment. The 30x30' lean-to added in 2020 stores a motor home & boat. Fruit trees, fenced garden, 22.5 ft pool, small heated goldfish pond with pump & heater. Offers due to Listing agent by Noon on 3/19/2021. Contact us for your private showing today!

