WOW! A must-see, FULLY REMODELED acreage in Beatrice. 4 bed / 3 bath Ranch with a walk-out basement and SO MUCH MORE! The main level features: a living room overlooking the beautifully updated kitchen with an island, informal dining area with sliding doors leading to the multi-level deck, a large family room with an electric fireplace, a full bath with stackable washer and dryer, bedroom, master bedroom (corner windows, en-suite bath and a large walk-in closet) and a two stall insulated and heated garage. The walk-out basement has been finished to include: the other two bedrooms, family room, bathroom, laundry room and storage/mechanical area behind a custom sliding barn door. If all that isn't enough, outside offers it's own magic: private enclosed above ground pool with a deck and shed, play-set, another shed, fruit orchard, fenced in yard, exquisite landscaping and a new large outbuilding (partially insulated, heated, mezzanine, oversized door). Schedule your appointment today!
4 Bedroom Home in Beatrice - $375,000
