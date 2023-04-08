Better than new!! Okay, this home is only 2 years old and the owners have lovingly cared for & added many upgrades to the “nearly new” construction! Enjoy plenty of space to roam with 3 beds on main floor, 2 baths, an additional bedroom & bath in fully finished basement! Nice walk-in closets, kitchen pantry closet with laundry located on the first floor for convenience. THREE CAR garage is fully drywall FINISHED & absolutely spotless! Enjoy summer evenings on the pretty deck or patio in your private backyard with no backdoor neighbors. Located near new school & park/walking/bike path, this is a must see!