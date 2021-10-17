Jeana Weise, M: 402-587-0841, jweise@movewithplatinum.com, - Looking for country living with a patch of land? Look no further! This lovely brick home sits on 9 acres. The property features numerous outbuildings and grain bins for added functionality. The home features four bedrooms, and 1 newly remodeled bathroom. The rustic kitchen opens into the large dining/living room area which is the perfect blank slate for anybody looking to make this space their own. The front porch is enclosed with numerous windows to enjoy the peaceful view of nature right outside. The possibilities for this acreage are endless for a new buyers vision. The home also features a full basement with potential to finish for additional living space. Seller just installed brand new HVAC system for added efficiency of the home.You bring your vision, everything else you need is right here! Quiet country living in a fantastic location, this one won't last long. Call Jeana Weise at (402) 587-0841 for your showing appoi
4 Bedroom Home in Blue Springs - $225,000
