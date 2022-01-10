Welcome to this affordable home with a great back yard only 35 miles from Lincoln! Enter into the dining room and find the kitchen open to the large livingroom and main bedroom addition. Three other bedrooms and two - 3/4 baths complete this ranch home. Enjoy the tree lined back yard with a dog run, raised garden beds and alley access to park your camper or boat. Tinker on your hobbies in the 576 sf detached garage. Contact us for your private showing today.
4 Bedroom Home in Clatonia - $57,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The start of the new year brought the delivery of a rainbow baby for one couple at the Beatrice Community Hospital’s labor and delivery unit.
All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.
Beatrice police arrested a man early Wednesday morning following a pursuit through town where the suspect backed into a light pole.
Election season is gearing up, and four Gage County officials filed for reelection on the first available day.
Linda Garey's grandson thought it would be fun to include a scratch ticket in the gifts at the family's holiday celebration, but that Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer scratch ticket was no laughing matter.
A 19-year-old Fairbury man has been sentenced to 70 to 80 years in prison for the beating death of a 2-year-old boy and for shooting a man nea…
COVID-19 hospitalizations at Beatrice Community Hospital have followed statewide trends with a decline in the past week.
Winter storm conditions are expected for parts of Nebraska today and everyone will be dealing with numbingly cold temperatures. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest forecast.
Two original Southeast Community College buildings came down in line with the college’s master plan.
To Duane Ruh, Beatrice is a hometown. It’s a good community to grow up in. It’s reliable.