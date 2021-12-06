Welcome to this affordable home with a great back yard only 35 miles from Lincoln! Enter into the dining room and find the kitchen open to the large livingroom and main bedroom addition. Three other bedrooms and two - 3/4 baths complete this ranch home. Enjoy the tree lined back yard with a dog run, raised garden beds and alley access to park your camper or boat. Tinker on your hobbies in the 576 sf detached garage. Contact us for your private showing today.
4 Bedroom Home in Clatonia - $67,000
