Spring has sprung inside this 4 bed, 1 bath home. Fresh paint and new flooring, all ready for you to move right in. A breakfast nook, huge main bedroom and main floor laundry are just some of the features. The enclosed patio offers more entertaining or sitting space just off the kitchen. Outside under the snow are flowers and landscaping. The back yard is fully fenced and has a storage shed. Contact us to see this one today before it is gone!
4 Bedroom Home in De Witt - $76,000
