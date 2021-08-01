 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in De Witt - $76,000

4 Bedroom Home in De Witt - $76,000

4 Bedroom Home in De Witt - $76,000

Spring has sprung inside this 4 bed, 1 bath home. Fresh paint and new flooring, all ready for you to move right in. A breakfast nook, huge main bedroom and main floor laundry are just some of the features. The enclosed patio offers more entertaining or sitting space just off the kitchen. Outside under the snow are flowers and landscaping. The back yard is fully fenced and has a storage shed. Contact us to see this one today before it is gone!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
For love of the fair

For love of the fair

Roger Henrichs of Blue Springs has been a member of the Gage County Agriculture Society for almost 40 years. Currently serving as the presiden…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News