4 Bedroom Home in Firth - $245,000

This remarkable, 2-story home in Firth Nebraska has all of the charm and character you could hope for in a small town home. A covered porch with a private upper level deck, a fully fenced yard and a gazebo provide ample opportunity to enjoy the great outdoors. There has been extensive landscaping done to the large lot as which puts the curb appeal off the charts. You'll find lots of off street parking in addition to the two oversized garages as well as a parking pad for a boat or camper. The second garage has heating and air conditioning making it functional as a shop or entertaining space. Inside the home you will find 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a bonus family area on the second floor and many nice updates. A third floor that is currently only reached with a ladder adds the potential for another 200 square feet of future finish. 68th Street is open so access to Lincoln is easy and the future bypass will only increase accessibility! Head on out today for your private showing.