4 Bedroom Home in Firth - $435,000

Norris District Acreage Awaits! This 4 bed / 3 bath / Walkout Ranch sits on over 4 acres of wooded and freshly landscaped ground. There is a BRAND NEW 54 x 24 foot custom outbuilding with all the perks (100 amp, 220 volt, wood burning barrel stove). Seller's unexpected job relocation leads to their loss and your gain! The main level features an open living room (brand new electric fireplace with surround and custom entry area), kitchen and informal dining room with sliding doors to the deck, full bath, two standard bedrooms and a master with an en-suite. Downstairs you will find a cozy walkout family room complete with a pellet stove, two storage areas, a beautifully remodeled bathroom and the 4th bedroom. So many updates: exterior/interior paint, light fixtures, fireplace, doors, shutters, fixtures, bathroom updates, landscaping, fencing, fire pit and NEW CUSTOM OUTBUILDING!! Schedule your showing today before this one is gone and start living your acreage dream!