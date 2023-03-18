Not your ordinary split-level home! With over 2,100 finished sq. ft. this 4 BED, 3 BATH home with cathedral ceilings in living, dining & kitchen areas has all the space you need. Kitchen features cabinets with crown molding, 4x4 pantry and custom countertops with tile backsplash. Large Primary Suite has coffered ceiling, dual sink vanity & walk-in closet. Spacious Finished Daylight Basement includes family room, bedroom and 3rd bathroom. There is an extra storage in large insulated, drywalled 3-stall garage with 28' depth. Laundry is conveniently located next to bedrooms on Main Level. Great street appeal with stone and vinyl front w/covered porch. Home sits on .24 acre lot. This home is located in the new development Louis Carl Estates in the Village of Hallam. Escape to the peace and quiet of the country. Call for info and to make an appt. ---ALL PICTURES ARE SIMULATED.