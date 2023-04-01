This beautiful ranch plan offers 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a large open concept living, dining room and kitchen area with vaulted ceilings and a walk-in pantry. Enjoy your large patio just off the dining area. Both upstairs bedrooms offer large closets and a main floor laundry room and separate drop zone area. Primary bedroom has an attached 3/4 bathroom with a dual vanity and shower and walk-in closet. The finished basement offers 2 more bedrooms, a full bathroom, a large family room area and a large storage room. The 4-stall attached garage is perfect for all your needs with the extra deep stalls. This home is located in the new development Louis Carl Estates in the Village of Hallam. Escape to the peace and quiet of the country. Please call for more information and to schedule a showing! *Pictures are simulated. Contact agent for more info.