Newly Completed one-story home offers 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a large open concept living, dining room and kitchen area with vaulted ceilings, a large walk-in pantry and stainless-steel appliances. Both upstairs bedrooms offer walk-in closets and a main floor laundry room. Primary bedroom has large walk-in closet, an attached 3/4 bathroom with a dual vanity and large walk-in tiled shower. The finished basement offers 2 more bedrooms, a full bathroom and a large family room area with dry bar and additional cabinets and shelves. The 3-stall attached garage is perfect for all your needs with the oversized extra deep 3rd stall. Energy efficient all-electric home. This home is located in the new development Louis Carl Estates in the Village of Hallam. Escape to the peace and quiet of the country. Sod and sprinklers are installed!