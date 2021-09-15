Spectacular 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home with over 4000 sq/ft of living space! Situated on 2.13 acres, this all brick home features spacious living and bedroom areas, large kitchen with high end cabinetry, game room, wet bar, oversized 3 car garage, large composite deck, walk-out basement, and tons of storage. Quality is evident with many custom details including custom millwork, solid doors, accent lighting, geothermal heat, dual water heaters, sprinklers, and so much more. Opportunities to buy acreages of this quality are extremely rare, don't miss this one.
4 Bedroom Home in Pickrell - $560,000
