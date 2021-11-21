Finally! A move-in ready home in Wilber! This 4 bed, 1.5 bath home has beautiful hardwood floors in the dinning room & living room. The main floor bedroom would be a perfect office. The main bedroom upstairs holds a King-sized bed and has a walk-in closet. There is a sitting area on the landing next to large, newer windows for natural light. The other 2 bedrooms have built in shelving for storage. The kitchen has been remodeled, the laundry is on the main floor just off the back door next to the 'drop zone'. The basement room is perfect for a guest room, play room, or exercise room next to the half-bath. Enjoy evenings on the front porch, or on the large back deck. The lot is large, goes beyond the fenced yard & includes alley parking, a garden area & a 3-car, insulated, heated garage with workshop & exhaust fan in ceiling. Contact us today to make this home yours!
4 Bedroom Home in Wilber - $212,000
