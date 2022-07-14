4-H club completes projects

Club members meet at the Fair Grounds to complete their annual Windmill Beatification Projection. This projected involved weeding, planting new flowers & foliage, and mulching the area under the Windmill by the 4-H Building to get it ready for the 2022 Gage County Fair. Members painted panels for the Gage County Fair Board and Gage County Ag Society to help them prepare for the 2022 Gage County Fair. Members also walked in the Homestead Days Parade.