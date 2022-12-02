4-H club holds end of year meeting

Members wrapped up discussion of the County Fair as they sponsored the Little Tuggers Tractor Pull and served ice cream during the Dairy Show. They talked about the upcoming 2023 year as the Club will be celebrating their 65th Anniversary and the Fair Theme is “Buckets of Fun." Members made ornaments for their tree that is being displayed during the Fantasy of Trees event and will ring bells for the Salvation Army in December for their Community Service projects. The next meeting is scheduled for Jan. 8h, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. with their annual Bunco party.