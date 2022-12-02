 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4-H club holds end of year meeting

Best Foot Forward 4-H officers

Front row left to right: Wyatt Mote, Trendin Lang, Autumn Bartlett, Hollyn VanWinkle.

Back row left to right:  Kaden VanWinkle , Trevin Lang, Payton Smidt, August Gerlach, Ryan Rempel.

 Submitted to the Daily Sun

The Best Foot Forward 4-H Club held its end of year meeting. They held election of officers for the upcoming 2023 4-H year. Officers are: President: Kaden VanWinkle, Vice-President: Trevin Lang, Secretary: Autumn Bartlett, Treasurer: August Gerlach, Parliamentarian: Payton Smidt, News Reporter: Ryan Rempel, Co-Historians: Hollyn VanWinkle and Wyatt Mote, Flag Bearer: Trendin Lang.

Members wrapped up discussion of the County Fair as they sponsored the Little Tuggers Tractor Pull and served ice cream during the Dairy Show. They talked about the upcoming 2023 year as the Club will be celebrating their 65th Anniversary and the Fair Theme is “Buckets of Fun." Members made ornaments for their tree that is being displayed during the Fantasy of Trees event and will ring bells for the Salvation Army in December for their Community Service projects. The next meeting is scheduled for Jan. 8h, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. with their annual Bunco party.

Ryan Rempel, Club News Reporter.

