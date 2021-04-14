4-H club hosts meeting

The Blue River 4-H club met on Sunday, April 11, 2021 at 4 p.m. outside of the show barn at the Beatrice Fairgrounds.

President Chloe Jurgens called the meeting to order. Vice President Reagan Pfeiffer led the club with Pledge of Allegiance and 4-H Pledge. Secretary Isaiah Bigley opened with roll call and read the minutes of the last meeting. Treasurers Report was given by Emma Spencer.

Enrollment is open and project lists were handed out to help enroll all of the projects that the members want to take.

Several rabbit members participated in the 4-H Spring Rabbit Show at the Lancaster Event Center on March 20th. Congratulations to Grace Bigley for receiving Best of Breed with her Havana, and Reagan Pfeiffer for Quiz Bowl Grand Champion!

Blue River members motioned and approved to sponsor awards for the 2021 Gage County Fair.

Waylon Overbeck and Eyan Loseman have both submitted Youth at Grants through the extension office and 4-H Council. One will be used to put in a baby changing table in the men’s restroom at the 4-H building and the other will be used to landscape around the windmill outside of the 4-H building.

Members who like to Quilt will be looking at dates to do a workshop at Quilt Stitches in Beatrice.