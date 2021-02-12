4-H club meeting notes

The Blue River 4-H club met on Sunday, Feb. 7. 2021 at 4 p.m. at the 4-H Building at the Beatrice Fairgrounds.

President Chloe Jurgens called the meeting to order. Vice President Reagan Pfeiffer led the club with Pledge of Allegiance and 4-H Pledge. Secretary Isaiah Bigley opened with roll call and past secretary Max Cornelius read the minutes of the last meeting. Treasurers Report was given by Emma Spencer.

The 2021-22 officers were installed. The club voted on giving a monetary donation to the 4-H Building, Inc. to help with electricity and also the roof fund.

Enrollment is open and we are setting a date to do Youth for the Quality of Animals (YQCA). Club members will be helping with the Pancake feed on Sunday, February 21, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the 4-H Building. This is the annual fundraiser for the 4-H Building, Inc.

Refreshments for this month’s meeting was provided by Emma Spencer and Chloe & Silas Benson.

Chloe and Silas Benson did a demonstration for the club on photography and the different kinds of pictures you can take using different lighting and settings on your camera. Emma Spencer did a demonstration on the parts of her rabbit, Leonard, that you need to know for Showmanship.