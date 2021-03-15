4-H club meets

The Blue River 4-H club met on Sunday, February 7th, 2021 at 4 p.m. outside of the Horse arena at the Beatrice Fairgrounds. The horse members began practice at 2 p.m., and took a break for the club meeting. They will continue to have horse practice every Sunday afternoon.

President Chloe Jurgens called the meeting to order. Vice President Reagan Pfeiffer led the club with Pledge of Allegiance and 4-H Pledge. Secretary Isaiah Bigley opened with roll call and read the minutes of the last meeting. Treasurers Report was given by Emma Spencer.

Enrollment is open and project lists were handed out to help enroll all of the projects that the members want to take.

Several members participated in the Youth for the Quality of Animals (YQCA). All members showing livestock at the Gage County Fair needs to complete the training.

Several club members helped with the pancake feed on Sunday, Feb. 21, to help raise funds for the 4-H Building.

Waylon Overbeck and Eyan Loseman will both submit Youth at Grants through the extension office and 4-H Council. One will be used to put in a baby changing table in the men’s restroom at the 4-H building and the other will be used to landscape around the windmill outside of the 4-H building.