4-H meeting held

The Best Foot Forward 4-H Club held an election of officers at their May meeting.
Officers are: President: Emily Rempel, Vice-President: Autumn Bartlett, Secretary: Kenadee VanWinkle, Treasurer: Kaden VanWinkle, Parliamentarian: August Gerlach, News Reporter: Ryan Rempel, Co-Historians: Hollyn VanWinkle and Kollyns Hohensee, Flag Bearer: Rikki Hohnesee.
The club collected food for the local food pantry. They also discussed upcoming 4-H events, deadlines, and about the Fair. The club will do a community service project at their next meeting on June 6th at 4 p.m.