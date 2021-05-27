 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4-H meeting held
0 comments

4-H meeting held

  • Updated
  • 0
Best Foot Forward 4-H Club
Front row left to right: Rikki Hohnesee,  Kollyns Hohensee,  Hollyn VanWinkle,  Autumn Bartlett.
Back row left to right: Ryan Rempel, Emily Rempel,  August Gerlach,  Kaden VanWinkle,  Kenadee VanWinkle.
 Courtesy photo

The Best Foot Forward 4-H Club held an election of officers at their May meeting.

Officers are: President: Emily Rempel, Vice-President: Autumn Bartlett, Secretary: Kenadee VanWinkle, Treasurer: Kaden VanWinkle, Parliamentarian: August Gerlach, News Reporter: Ryan Rempel, Co-Historians: Hollyn VanWinkle and Kollyns Hohensee, Flag Bearer: Rikki Hohnesee.

The club collected food for the local food pantry. They also discussed upcoming 4-H events, deadlines, and about the Fair. The club will do a community service project at their next meeting on June 6th at 4 p.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News