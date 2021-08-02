5 Bedroom Home in Beatrice - $385,000

Located in the Covered Bridge Heights neighborhood, this 5 bedroom, 3 bath home is an entertainer's dream. Featuring NEW woodwork, crown molding, doors and fresh paint throughout the entire first floor. The first floor includes an eat-in kitchen, breakfast nook, formal dining room, master bedroom, office, laundry, and additional bedroom. The large master has 2 closets, double vanities, whirlpool tub and separate shower/toilet room. You won't want to miss the basement with 9ft ceilings, wet bar, large family room with room for a pool table, and 2 additional bedrooms. The property has a fenced in backyard with covered patio and backs up to a field so the space is plentiful.