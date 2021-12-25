5 Bedroom Home in Beatrice - $430,000

Must see like new home with lots of upgraded features! Showings start January 3rd.
Rising four stories just off Sixth Street, the Irving Street Apartments building casts a shadow over the lot once belonging to Store Kraft Man…
One the biggest, best hospitals in Nebraska is currently being forced to ration medical care — isn’t able to admit very sick patients it would normally admit — because its overflow rooms and even hallways are packed with patients.
Five Quilts of Valor were presented at the Legion Club on Sunday, Dec. 19.
Christina Lyons can’t afford to live a very still life, so she wrote a book to remind her.
Family members were conducting a welfare check when they discovered the bodies and called 911.
Monolith announced that it has received a $1.04 billion loan from the Department of Energy to help pay for the planned expansion of its operations near Hallam.
An architecture firm has been hired to design a new elementary school in Beatrice.
Bill and Gina Armstrong have four Christmas trees in their home. One, small and festooned with decorations, stands on the second floor outside…
