Carol Bradley of Beatrice has been playing in the Beatrice Community Band for 50 years. She started playing in the band when she was 13 years old and has played every year, except 2020 due to COVID-19.

“After graduating from high school, there are very few opportunities for a person to be able to play their instrument," she said. "That’s where the Beatrice Community Band steps in. It gives everyone a chance to enjoy their passion for music.”