90th birthday celebration
90th birthday celebration

Dean Shuck

Dean Shuck 

Dean Shuck will be celebrating his 90th Birthday on Sept. 14. Please join his family by sending cards and memories to: Dean Shuck, 102 N. 25th St., Apt. 3, Beatrice, NE 68310.

