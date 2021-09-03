90th birthday celebration
A DeWitt woman who had an inappropriate relationship with a minor while working as a paraeducator for Beatrice Public Schools entered pleas th…
Surveillance footage helped police arrest a man accused of exposing himself in a Beatrice business.
All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.
A man with an active warrant was arrested on multiple new drug violations after an abandoned vehicle was found in northern Gage County.
A Beatrice carpet cleaner was arrested for drug and theft violations following an investigation dating back to July.
A man was air lifted to a Lincoln hospital after sustaining unknown injuries following a bicycle wreck in Beatrice Wednesday evening.
The first half was full of momentum swings, but Beatrice would dominate the second half in a 47-21 win over Ralston in their season opener Fri…
Court officials preparing for a murder trial in Gage County are taking steps to make sure jurors won’t be influenced in the case.
Recent spikes of COVID-19 case numbers in addition to a shortage of health care workers have been plaguing hospitals across the state, and Bea…
An area health organization has reported confirmed deaths in the area linked to COVID-19.