A Howling good time at Homestead National Historical Park

It’s time once again for Howling Homestead at Homestead National Historical Park. This exciting, fun, and family-friendly event will be held at the Heritage Center on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, from 4-7 p.m. There will be a variety of stations to entertain and delight. Join presenters to learn about the night sky, have fun with the “mad scientist,” observe snakes and raptors and take a hike through the tallgrass prairie, plus so much more! There is no fee for this event and the first 100 children receive a free pumpkin to take home from the Friends of Homestead, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting the park.

Harvest time on a homestead brought a bounty of crops, including pumpkins and apples. There will be hot apple cider and cookies for everyone. Howling Homestead is funded in part by the Friends of Homestead, and America’s National Parks Store, the bookstores at the park.

Many of the activities will be outdoors, so visitors are advised to dress for the weather. The event is appropriate for all ages. Please leave your costumes at home.

Remember, Homestead National Historical Park has an exciting schedule of events planned for 2022. Keep up with the latest information by following us on Twitter (HomesteadNHP) and Facebook (Homestead National Historical Park). For more information on available accommodations please contact Accessibility Coordinator, Amber Kirkendall at 402-223-3514.

Homestead National Historical Park is a unit of the National Park Service located four miles west of Beatrice, Nebraska. Hours of operation are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free of charge. For additional information, please call 402-223-3514 or visit http://www.nps.gov/home.