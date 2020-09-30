The Kensington has gotten creative with activities because of Covid-19 and social distancing requirements.
“It’s a new way of doing things,” said Trudy Spicer, Kensington Activities Director.
“One of the favorite activities is bus rides which we try to do often. We can only have 10 people on the 24 passenger van, but we like to go,” said Spicer.
Merrymakers are entertainers that came to perform once a month at the facility, however, have developed videos for the residents during the pandemic.
“We used to have a different one every month,” said Spicer. “I’ve been here ten years and we’ve always had Merrymakers.”
Spicer explained that another staff member had a television channel set up so each resident could watch Merrymakers in their room. Chapel services were also available on the channel.
“They played bingo from their rooms through the television with a staff member standing in the hallway of each floor listening for them to yell bingo,” said Spicer.
Spicer said that for the health and well-being of the residents, activities are designed to keep them engaged and interacting with other residents outside of their rooms.
“Some of the residents like to do crafts, baking and we’re always trying to find things that will interest them,” said Spicer. “We have movies on the weekends with popcorn, maybe some wine and cheese too. We just do what we can to help them enjoy life.”
"We're so fortunate to be able to make a difference in the lives of seniors. Our staff is focused on making sure residents are safe and healthy, but most of all happy! That's the goal. Our staff really works hard to make sure those who live with us are experiencing joy each and every day,” said Jill Strouf, Executive Director of Kensington, Beatrice.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!