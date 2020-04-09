A Passover to remember

We are nearing the end of Lent, A time of waiting and preparation. Lent 2020 will always be remembered as a time of waiting, hope, and preparation, yet in a different context from the Exodus 12 reference. Our regular activities have stopped, impacting school schedules, activities, and appointments. We rush to the store to fill our pantries. Unlike socialist countries, we had not experienced bare store shelves before. Daily the numbers of Covid-19 increase, we pray for this to pass. We pray locally for the community of Adams, our state, our nation, and around the world. Going forward, we will our share stories to remind our friends and family stories of this year.
Ecclesiastes 1:9 says “The thing that has been – it is what will be again, and that which has been done is that which will be done again; there is nothing new under the sun.” AMPC
The first Passover experience was one of families coming close together, somber anticipation, uncertainty and hope. The Hebrews experienced bondage to the Egyptians, abuse, and deprivation. They desired to return to their homeland. Moses appealed multiple times to Pharaoh to let “God’s people go.” Pharaoh declined. The situation escalated from bad to worse. Finally Pharaoh declared to Moses, “If you come to me again, I will kill the first born of all your households.” Moses cried out to God knowing that Pharaoh’s very words boomeranged on him and his people. God guided Moses, telling him to instruct the Hebrew families to take a lamb into their home for five days. As you might imagine, those lambs became like a family pet. On the evening of the Passover, they took the lamb- that was loved dearly and killed it, taking the blood and painting the door posts of their home with the blood of the lamb. They roasted and ate the lamb, contemplating its meaning. The angel of death came through the land that night and passed over the homes marked by the blood of the lamb. However, in the morning, throughout Egypt was heard massive cries of grief as the first born of every man, woman, or animal died that night. The Hebrew families that received the lamb’s sacrifice were protected, shaken but protected.
Today we identify with uncertainty, we pray for our trials to pass-over. As we gather with family in our homes, let us remember that first Passover where God protected and took them through their trials. Let us receive God’s lamb- Jesus into our hearts and homes. God desires to be invited into our homes, to take us through our challenges, and deliver us from evil. This year our distractions have been removed. Our priorities have changed. We focus on the things that truly matter… dear ones we love, cherished family and friends, we distance from the masses, to focus on making the first things first. We take these challenges day by day. Often from great challenges we see the rainbow of blessings- remember the Nebraska floods last year? People came together in beautiful ways- with prayers, food, hay, or helping clean. We will recover. We will grow stronger personally, as a family, and community.
The sun will shine tomorrow and most of all we have a Savior Jesus Christ who paid the price. Jesus story did not end on the cross… it was the beginning. Through His beating/stripes… we are healed. Through His blood… we are saved. Through His resurrection… we have victory. Through His Holy Spirit… we receive… His power. Through Jesus… we see God’s original redemption plan revealed. “But to as many as did receive and welcome Him, He gave the right [the authority, the privilege] to become children of God, that is, to those who believe in (adhere to, trust in, and rely on) His name.” John 1:12 AMPC.
My prayer is for you to draw close to the Lord, listen to His voice, receive Him, and be blessed. The victory is coming!
