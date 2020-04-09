A Passover to remember

We are nearing the end of Lent, A time of waiting and preparation. Lent 2020 will always be remembered as a time of waiting, hope, and preparation, yet in a different context from the Exodus 12 reference. Our regular activities have stopped, impacting school schedules, activities, and appointments. We rush to the store to fill our pantries. Unlike socialist countries, we had not experienced bare store shelves before. Daily the numbers of Covid-19 increase, we pray for this to pass. We pray locally for the community of Adams, our state, our nation, and around the world. Going forward, we will our share stories to remind our friends and family stories of this year.

The first Passover experience was one of families coming close together, somber anticipation, uncertainty and hope. The Hebrews experienced bondage to the Egyptians, abuse, and deprivation. They desired to return to their homeland. Moses appealed multiple times to Pharaoh to let “God’s people go.” Pharaoh declined. The situation escalated from bad to worse. Finally Pharaoh declared to Moses, “If you come to me again, I will kill the first born of all your households.” Moses cried out to God knowing that Pharaoh’s very words boomeranged on him and his people. God guided Moses, telling him to instruct the Hebrew families to take a lamb into their home for five days. As you might imagine, those lambs became like a family pet. On the evening of the Passover, they took the lamb- that was loved dearly and killed it, taking the blood and painting the door posts of their home with the blood of the lamb. They roasted and ate the lamb, contemplating its meaning. The angel of death came through the land that night and passed over the homes marked by the blood of the lamb. However, in the morning, throughout Egypt was heard massive cries of grief as the first born of every man, woman, or animal died that night. The Hebrew families that received the lamb’s sacrifice were protected, shaken but protected.