A tradition of 4-H

Being involved in 4-H has been an important part of the Rempel family for three generations.

Sharon Lottman said she never had the opportunity to be involved in 4-H, but wanted both of her children to be involved when they were able.

“Watching the kids grow and seeing them learn so many things like life skills is my favorite part about being involved in 4-H," she said.

Now her grandchildren are active 4-H members and she is still helping.

“I served as a leader in several clubs and activities, including the pie workshop that we’ve held with 4-H for several years,” said Lottman. “It makes me feel so good to see the kids understand the feel of the dough and keep that tradition going on. My mom was an awesome pie baker.”

Lori Rempel, Lottman’s daughter, said that she and her brother, showed dairy cattle. She was also involved in modeling for the fashion show, food preservation, baking, sewing, and photography.

“My favorite part of 4-H is spending time as a family,” said Rempel.

Rempel said that she was in the same livestock 4-H Club as her husband, Roger, when they were young.

Rempel was also a member of Odell Cookies.