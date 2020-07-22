A tradition of 4-H

Being involved in 4-H has been an important part of the Rempel family for three generations.
Sharon Lottman said she never had the opportunity to be involved in 4-H, but wanted both of her children to be involved when they were able.
“Watching the kids grow and seeing them learn so many things like life skills is my favorite part about being involved in 4-H," she said.
Now her grandchildren are active 4-H members and she is still helping.
“I served as a leader in several clubs and activities, including the pie workshop that we’ve held with 4-H for several years,” said Lottman. “It makes me feel so good to see the kids understand the feel of the dough and keep that tradition going on. My mom was an awesome pie baker.”
Lori Rempel, Lottman’s daughter, said that she and her brother, showed dairy cattle. She was also involved in modeling for the fashion show, food preservation, baking, sewing, and photography.
“My favorite part of 4-H is spending time as a family,” said Rempel.
Rempel said that she was in the same livestock 4-H Club as her husband, Roger, when they were young.
Rempel was also a member of Odell Cookies.
“We had experiences, like going to 4-H Congress in Chicago, that we probably wouldn’t have had otherwise,” said Rempel. “Things we did as 4-H youth were different from what her children have done.
Emily and Ryan, are members of the Odell Cookies, Best Food Forward and Homestead Shooting 4-H Clubs. Rempel also helps with leadership duties in all the clubs.
“We love teaching the kids life skills and seeing them grow,” said Rempel.
“They’ve learned about agriculture and where food comes from. They’ve learned about hard work and goal setting, in addition to how to deal with challenges. They’ve learned to celebrate their successes and their setbacks.”
Ryan, 12, said his favorite part about 4-H was entering his projects in the fair. This year he has baking and putting together a model.
“He really likes shooting too, but this year our competition year was cut short because of Covid-19,” said Rempel.
Emily Rempel has been a 4-H member for ten years. She has been involved in a number of projects, but her favorites are showing goats, sewing, modeling and baking.
“I’ve made some great lifelong friends locally with my clubs and as a camp counselor, but I’ve also built some friendships when I went on the Washington, D.C trip and then to Atlanta, Georgia for 4-H Congress,” said Emily.
Emily is eligible for 4-H for two more years, based on her age, but then hopes to stay involved by helping her brother and continuing to offer workshops.
