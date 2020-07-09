ACT tests planned

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The ACT Test is scheduled at Fairbury High School on Saturday, July 18, 2020. Students who are registered can sign in from 7:30-8 a.m.

All social distancing rules will be followed. Students will wear face masks, tables will be six to eight feet apart and students will not be allowed to mingle during the test. Sanitizer will be available to use when checking in on test day.

Students must present a driver's license or valid photo I.D. to check in at the site. New ACT rules do not allow any cell phones on site. The first five sections will finish about noon and any students taking the writing test will be done around 12:30 p.m. If students have any questions, they can call the test supervisor at 203-767-0852.

