Additional COVID-19 cases confirmed in Gage County

Public Health Solutions announced updated figures Friday reflecting additional cases of COVID-19 in southeast Nebraska.

During the week there were 26 new confirmed cases in the district. Of those, six were in Gage, 15 were in Saline, one was in Jefferson, one was in Fillmore and three were in Thayer counties.

The announcement brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in the district to 716.

By county, there have been 79 total confirmed cases in Gage, 575 in Saline, 14 in Jefferson, 23 in Fillmore and 25 in Thayer counties.

These totals include individuals who previously tested positive for COVID-19 but have now recovered or remained asymptomatic, according to Public Health Solutions.

From July 22-29, Public Health Solutions received 319 lab results. Of these results, a total of 26 were positive, and 293 were negative for a one-week positivity rate of 8.2%.

A cumulative total of 6,924 tests have been administered in the district with an overall positivity rate of 10.34%.

The Public Health Solutions Data Dashboard and Risk Dial, both available on the website www.phsneb.org, have been updated to reflect data from the previous week. There has been a slight increase in the positivity rate, indicating a moderate risk for viral community transmission.

