Aesthetic treatments will be available soon at Jefferson Community Health & Life, with services provided by Kirisha Afuh, FNP-C. JCH&L is now accepting appointments for free consultations, which begin Sept. 29. To make an appointment for a consultation or treatment, please call 402-729-6851.

JCH&L will offer both cosmetic and therapeutic injections.

Cosmetic neurotoxin injections (such as Botox® and Xeomin®) can relax the muscles on areas of the face and neck which cause wrinkles associated with facial expressions or facial pain. Treatment with neurotoxins can cause facial expression lines or wrinkles to be less noticeable. Areas most frequently treated are around the eyes, forehead and lips.

Cosmetic injections (removing or reducing wrinkles) are typically not covered by insurance. For cosmetic injections, payment is required the day of treatment. JCH&L will offer a Cosmetic Neurotoxin Loyalty card program. Free consultations are offered for cosmetic services. At your consultation, you can discuss your needs, procedure recommendations and costs.

Therapeutic neurotoxin injections may be covered by some insurances for 1) TMJ dysfunction; 2) Bruxism (teeth grinding); 3) types of orofacial pain including headaches and migraines; or 4) Excessive sweating. Therapeutic neurotoxin injections for medical purposes will typically be referred by a health care provider.

Therapeutic neurotoxins are diluted to a very controlled solution. When the solution is injected into the muscles with a very thin needle it is almost painless. Patients may feel a slight burning sensation during the injection. The procedure takes about 15- 20 minutes. Results are not permanent, but may last up to three months.

Treatment with dermal fillers can smooth out facial folds and wrinkles, add volume to the lips, and contour facial features that have lost their volume and fullness due to aging, sun exposure, illness, etc. Facial rejuvenation can be carried out with minimal complications. These dermal fillers are injected under the skin with a very fine needle. This lifts and smooths wrinkles and folds. Results may be seen immediately. Dermal filler treatments are not covered by insurance, and payment is required on the day of the treatment.

If you have questions for a medical professional trained in Aesthetics, Afuh can help. Afuh received certificates through Aesthetics Medical Educators Training and the American Academy of Facial Aesthetics. Her training included hands-on work with patients.

To make an appointment, call 402-729-3361, option 1.