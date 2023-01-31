Ag Expo will be held Feb. 7 at SCC’s Beatrice Campus

This year’s Ag Expo will feature Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen as a keynote speaker. The event is Tuesday, Feb. 7, at Southeast Community College’s Academic Excellence Center on the Beatrice Campus. Gov. Pillen will kick off the event at 1 p.m. and will be followed by Dr. David Kohl, professor emeritus at Virginia Tech.

“The Beatrice Chamber Ag Committee is very excited to have the opportunity to host newly-elected Governor Pillen, coupled with well-known ag economist Dr. Kohl,” said Kelly Lenners, one of the organizers of the event. “Both will offer the audience excellence insight on the ag economy within Nebraska and nationally.”

Kohl was professor of agricultural finance and small business management and entrepreneurship in the Department of Agricultural and Applied Economics at Virginia Tech. He is a two-time recipient of the prestigious American Agricultural Economics Association’s Distinguished Teaching Award.

The event is free to the public and sponsored by the Beatrice Chamber of Commerce, Security First Bank, First State Bank, First National Bank of Omaha, and SCC.