Ag industries work through pandemic

Despite recent COVID-19 restrictions, people in agriculture-related fields have continued to do business as close to normal as possible.

“It doesn’t stop,” said Mike Holthus, Beatrice Orscheln Store Manager. “Animals still need to be fed and people still have a farm to run. We have followed the requirements of the corporate office, as well as at the state level.

“It hasn’t been easy to always maintain the six feet social distancing, wear masks, or sanitize our work areas. It’s a lot of extra work.”

Holthus added that masks are recommended, but not required for customers to enter.

“If they don’t have one, I’m more than happy to give you one. We have extra,” he said. “I have the same committed staff that I’ve had for years, even through COVID. We’re doing what we need to do. We’re trying to take care of our customers because they’re trying to take care of us as a business.”

Holthus said he saw an increase in phone shoppers and had some curbside pickup. There have been some shortages in supplies like chicken wire, gates and canning supplies.