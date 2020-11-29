Ag industries work through pandemic

Despite recent COVID-19 restrictions, people in agriculture-related fields have continued to do business as close to normal as possible.
“It doesn’t stop,” said Mike Holthus, Beatrice Orscheln Store Manager. “Animals still need to be fed and people still have a farm to run. We have followed the requirements of the corporate office, as well as at the state level.
“It hasn’t been easy to always maintain the six feet social distancing, wear masks, or sanitize our work areas. It’s a lot of extra work.”
Holthus added that masks are recommended, but not required for customers to enter.
“If they don’t have one, I’m more than happy to give you one. We have extra,” he said. “I have the same committed staff that I’ve had for years, even through COVID. We’re doing what we need to do. We’re trying to take care of our customers because they’re trying to take care of us as a business.”
Holthus said he saw an increase in phone shoppers and had some curbside pickup. There have been some shortages in supplies like chicken wire, gates and canning supplies.
“I don’t know if it’s the fear of COVID or if it’s the fatigue of dealing with the restrictions on a daily basis,” Holthus said. “I know we’re doing what we do for safety precautions, but it’s hard.”
Chip Kroeker of Booth Feeds said the most difficult part of COVID in their business has been the transportation issues. They were unable to get product in a timely manner into the mill to mix for the customers.
“Animals need to keep eating,” said Kroeker. “The most noticeable change has been the uptick in the number of people who have a few chickens, maybe a calf or a pig that they’re raising for their food needs.
“We don’t have a lot of customer contact so we don’t have to do a lot of extra cleaning. COVID has made hiring for vacant positions more difficult.”
Dennis Henrichs of Beatrice 77 Livestock said the business has undergone some changes and adjustments as a result of COVID restrictions, however, they’ve continued to hold livestock sales.
“The animals on the farm keep growing and there’s still a turnover of animals and we need to keep operating,” he said. “We’ve thought about our health with our staff and customers every day. We’ve practiced social distancing and rotated people in and out of the auction area. We’ve increased our cleaning standards. We have a cleaning person that disinfects all of the seats.
“We like working with family farms and have developed those relationships over the years. That is why we have continued to work through COVID.”
