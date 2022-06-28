Ag Safety Day planned

FAIRBURY – The Progressive Agriculture Safety Day will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 2, from 8:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds in Fairbury. This year’s Safety Day is the 23rd event for the local chapter of Jefferson County Farm Safety 4 Just Kids.

Progressive Agriculture Safety Day is open to area children who will be entering Kindergarten through seventh grades in the fall. The registration deadline is July 26. Registration fee is $5 per child or $10 per family, and includes lunch, snacks, speakers, t-shirt and a goody bag. After the July 26 deadline, the registration will increase to $7 per child with no family discount.

Through hands-on activities, participants learn to prevent incidents and reduce the extent of injuries if incidents do occur. Safety Day stresses the importance of children taking responsibility for their own safety, respecting parents’ safety rules, and sharing safety tips with their family and friends.

Registration forms are available at Nebraska Extension-Jefferson County, 517 F St., and at Jefferson Community Health & Life, 2200 H St., Fairbury, and should be returned to the Extension office or Jefferson Community Health & Life by July 26 with the registration fee. Registration forms will also be available at the Jefferson County Fair July 13-17.

Anyone who needs more information on Safety Day should call the Nebraska Extension office in Jefferson County at (402) 729-3487, or Coordinator Lana Likens at JCH&L at (402) 729-6855.

