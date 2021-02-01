Agriculture Hall undergoes renovations

Students and faculty in Southeast Community College’s Agriculture programs are now housed in a newly-renovated building. The 9,600 square-foot, $1.5 million makeover to Agriculture Hall includes many improvements such as office space for faculty, classrooms and a conference room. The building was previously used by the private sector until SCC purchased it in 2018.

“The building has a fantastic look and feel,” said Bob Morgan, Beatrice Campus Director. “You would not be able to tell that it’s not a completely new building. It’s exciting to see our Ag students in this nice facility.”

Many Agriculture instructors like Amanda Fairley are using the new space. Fairley said it’s a much-needed improvement over their previous office space, which was in Ford Hall, an outdated metal building. Eventually it will be torn down.

“We are thrilled to have an updated space for the Agriculture program,” Fairley said. “Students really seem to enjoy the larger classrooms and what the building has provided for a common space to collaborate. We are excited about the future and the potential that the building holds.”

Hampton Construction was the general contractor, and Leo A. Daly completed the design work on the structure.

