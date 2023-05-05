Amy Penner

Years in nursing: 53

Specialty/department: I worked at BCH my first 2/3 of my nursing career, but as I got older I liked working with skilled nursing residents.

Why did you choose to become a nurse?

I love to make a difference in people’s lives. I love hospice the most because of that – everyone deserves a pain free peaceful and dignified journey to heaven!

What’s on fact about you that people would be surprised to know?

I’m an open book. I don’t think there are any surprises.

What’s been the hardest part of being a nurse?

When you get close to people especially in hospice and they die. The family cries and I cry with them but happy at the same time.

What’s your favorite part of being a nurse?

Seeing people leave the skilled unit after therapy and go back to their homes to live independently again.