Beatrice police arrested a man for drug possession following a traffic stop on Sixth Street.
All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.
About 150 people will scour up to 700 acres of land in southeast Nebraska over the next three days to search for the remains of a 55-year-old woman missing since June.
One person was injured following a two-vehicle crash near Cortland Sunday afternoon.
Police arrested a man for drug offenses after finding out he was driving without a license.
Terry Wagner said the man was dead when deputies arrived on the scene after his car veered off Nebraska 43 near Pella Road at around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday.
Area authorities arrested a man for drug possession after learning a vehicle was transporting methamphetamine.
Driven by staffing challenges, corrections workers at the Gage County Detention Center are in for a pay raise in hope of attracting new worker…
In interviews with the game warden, Florida hunters said that they’d paid Darryl W. Futch up to $7,000 each to join him in the Nebraska Panhandle to shoot a deer.
A warrant was issued Wednesday for a fence contractor facing 13 felony charges after taking more than $86,000 in area fencing contracts, but f…
