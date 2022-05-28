Angie Roschewski

Years in nursing: 22
Specialty/department:
I'm in Infusion at the hospital.
Family:
I'm married and have two boys. A 15-year-old and a 12-year-old. So we're busy with all their activities: their sports, soccer, tennis. All that good stuff. I've been married for 20 years.
Why did you choose to become a nurse?
I just enjoy taking care of people. I just think I've had that in my blood. My mom's a nurse and kind of followed in her footsteps. But I just really am compassionate and enjoy taking care of people.
How has COVID-19 impacted the last few years?
It has added a lot of stress, not only being short-staffed because our staff's been out. Just to add it on, we do the COVID infusions at the Infusion Center. So we've had a lot of one-on-one experience here with COVID.
People are also reading…
What’s one fact about you people would be surprised to know?
I love chickens. I have nine chickens... I'm called the "crazy chicken lady" by some people.
What’s one thing you wish people understood about nurses?
We kind of take our work home with us a lot. It always on our minds, our patients are. It's an emotional toll somedays. But I enjoy doing it.
What’s been the hardest part of being a nurse?
I did hospice prior to this. That in itself was hard dealing with families one-on-one. In general, that would probably be my hardest nursing experience.
What's your favorite part of being a nurse?
I enjoy the Infusion Center just for the fact that we have a lot of the same patients coming, and we get to know the patients and the families. We kind of get a bond with them, so I really enjoy that.