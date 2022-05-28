Angie Roschewski

Years in nursing: 22

Specialty/department:

I'm in Infusion at the hospital.

Family:

I'm married and have two boys. A 15-year-old and a 12-year-old. So we're busy with all their activities: their sports, soccer, tennis. All that good stuff. I've been married for 20 years.

Why did you choose to become a nurse?

I just enjoy taking care of people. I just think I've had that in my blood. My mom's a nurse and kind of followed in her footsteps. But I just really am compassionate and enjoy taking care of people.

How has COVID-19 impacted the last few years?

It has added a lot of stress, not only being short-staffed because our staff's been out. Just to add it on, we do the COVID infusions at the Infusion Center. So we've had a lot of one-on-one experience here with COVID.

What’s one fact about you people would be surprised to know?

I love chickens. I have nine chickens... I'm called the "crazy chicken lady" by some people.

What’s one thing you wish people understood about nurses?

We kind of take our work home with us a lot. It always on our minds, our patients are. It's an emotional toll somedays. But I enjoy doing it.

What’s been the hardest part of being a nurse?

I did hospice prior to this. That in itself was hard dealing with families one-on-one. In general, that would probably be my hardest nursing experience.

What's your favorite part of being a nurse?

I enjoy the Infusion Center just for the fact that we have a lot of the same patients coming, and we get to know the patients and the families. We kind of get a bond with them, so I really enjoy that.

