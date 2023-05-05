Angie Roschewski

Years in nursing: 22 years as a nurse

Specialty/department: Infusion

Why did you choose to become a nurse?

The medical field and science has always interested me. I enjoy caring for people, and followed in my mom's footsteps becoming a nurse

What’s one fact about you that people would be surprised to know?

I have run a full marathon

What’s been the hardest part of being a nurse?

The hardest, yet most rewarding part of my nursing career was taking care of a pediatric cancer patient- managing pain through end of life.

What’s your favorite part of being a nurse?

My favorite part of being a nurse is the relationships that I get to develop with my patients. Working in infusion, we get to know our patients that return for long term treatments, and are here to support them in whatever outcome they have.