Animals removed from Harbine residence

Several animals were removed from a Harbine residence after a search earlier this week.

Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at 118 Barry St. in Harbine on Tuesday.

The deputies received information that there were dogs inside the residence that were not being fed or watered. They also received information that there were also ducks and chickens inside the residence and outside that were also not being taken care of.

A press release stated that during the search deputies located three dogs that were locked inside kennels. It was believed that they had not been properly let out of their kennels and they were sitting in urine and feces. Inside the residence there were four chickens and four ducks that were also not being properly taken care of and based on evidence discovered at the scene it was believed that they were being neglected as well.

A total of three dogs were taken from the residence as well as 16 chickens and four ducks. These animals were believed to be malnourished and without proper water and living environments, the press release stated.

The owner of the animals, who was identified as Anthony Phillips, was not at the residence when the warrant was served. He was advised by phone that he would be charged with animal neglect cruelty.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0