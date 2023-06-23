Gary Schramm and Debra Pralle were married on June 30, 1973, at Our Savior Luthern Church, Odell, NE. Together they have four children and four grandchildren. In celebration of their golden wedding anniversary, their family would like to honor them with a card shower. Cards of celebration may be sent to 51628 SW 32nd Road, Odell, NE 68415.
50th anniversay celebration
Related to this story
Most Popular
On June 22, Dona Glenn will be celebrating her 100th birthday. Her family would like to help her celebrate with a card shower. Please send you…
Jean Zabel of Fairbury will be celebrating her 90th birthday at an open house hosted by her family on June 17, 2023, from 2-4 p.m. at Grace Lu…
Gary and Kathryn Adams are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary. Gary Adams and Kathryn Wollenburg were married on June 7, 1958 at Trini…
Please join us in celebrating the 60th Wedding Anniversary of Larry and Judy (Janssen) Bors with a card shower. Larry and Judy were married on…
The family would like you to join them in celebrating Rose-Ann's 85th Birthday on June 5th with a card shower. Greetings can be sent to 520 Be…