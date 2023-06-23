Related to this story

Happy 100th birthday to Dona Glenn

On June 22, Dona Glenn will be celebrating her 100th birthday. Her family would like to help her celebrate with a card shower. Please send you…

90th birthday open house

Jean Zabel of Fairbury will be celebrating her 90th birthday at an open house hosted by her family on June 17, 2023, from 2-4 p.m. at Grace Lu…

Happy 85th birthday Rose-Ann Parde

The family would like you to join them in celebrating Rose-Ann's 85th Birthday on June 5th with a card shower. Greetings can be sent to 520 Be…