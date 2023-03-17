70th wedding anniversary Mar 17, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Larry and June Arnold Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Larry and June Arnold celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary Feb. 28,2023. Please resend cards to the corrected address 2225 N. 62nd St., Lincoln, NE 68505.Blessed with 70 Years! 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular 70th wedding anniversary celebration Kenneth and Peggy Koch are celebrating 70 years together, they were married February 6, 1953, at Fairbury. Their family will be honoring them … 70th wedding anniversary Larry and June (Linscott) Arnold were married Feb. 28, 1953, at the First Presbyterian Church in Beatrice. To continue their 70th celebration … Celebrating 50 years Help Darol and Judy Grummert celebrate their 50th Anniversary on March 17 with a card shower. Their address is Box 102, Daykin, NE 68338. Happy Birthday Charles! The family of Charles Higgins would like to honor him with a card shower to celebrate his 90th birthday on March 5. Cards can be sent to 30001…