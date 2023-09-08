90th birthday celebration Sep 8, 2023 42 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Family members would like to honor Frieda Wolken with a card shower for her 90th birthday on Sept. 16. Send cards to: 2211 Sunset Dr., Apt 208, Beatrice, NE 68310. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Armed Forces Thermohydraulics Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Birthday celebrations Birthday celebrations