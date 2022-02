Ronald and Carol Young of Beatrice will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday, March 3. They were united in marriage on March 3,1962 in Clintonville, New York. Children of Ron and Carol are Janeen Young, Penny Philippi, and Becky Young, all of Beatrice. The children of Ron and Carol will be honoring their parents with a card shower. Please mail cards to 1502 Woodland Avenue, Beatrice Ne. 68310.