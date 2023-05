Gary and Kathryn Adams are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary. Gary Adams and Kathryn Wollenburg were married on June 7, 1958 at Trinity Lutheran Church in DeWitt, Neb. The couple has five sons: Ricky (Nancy), Brian (Becky), Terry (Dewi pronounced Day-We), Mark and Gary II (Marion). They also have 10 grandkids and 13 great-grandkids. Greetings may be sent to 3800 Shelley Anne Way, Bakersfield, CA, 93311.