Eugene (Paul) and Arlene (Mangers) Vondenkamp of Beatrice are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary. The couple was married May 11, 1957 at St. Cecelia’s Catholic Church in Hastings, Nebraska.

Their children are Linda (Keith) Rohde and Kathy (Mark) Korth of Norfolk, Mike (Shawn) Vondenkamp of Marion, Kansas and Brenda (Steve) Durman of Beatrice. They are blessed with 10 grandchildren and 19 great-grandkids. Cards may be sent to them at 1405 May St., Beatrice, NE 68310.