(Celebration)

It is impossible to summarize a lifetime of witnessing two amazing people model a union that has been real, steadfast and always full of love. Unconditional love. Your inner lights transcended past each other, past Dave and I and onto humanity. Your love meant supporting each other in reaching your dreams even if it meant personal sacrifices. I’m not naïve to realize that your commitment to each other has always been easy or without heartache. True love is rarely without scars. But you made it look easy to me. There is a saying that people will not remember what you say or what you do, but they remember how you made them feel. I do remember the sacrifices you made, the time you spent supporting Dave and I and the words of encouragement and affection. I remember the laughter and singing, nightly prayers and an abundance of heart felt “I love you’s”. And the way you made and continue to make me feel continues to fill my soul and heart for a lifetime. Dad – you married an intelligent, resilient, beautiful and determined woman. Mom – you married a genuine, authentic, charismatic and steadfast man. You are the perfect compliments to each other.