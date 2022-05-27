Norman and Sandra Flesner of Virginia, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. The couple married June 2, 1972. An open house will be held at the Virginia American Legion Hall June 4, 2022 from 4-8 p.m. Well wishes may also be sent to 60715 720 RD, Virginia, NE 68458.
Flesner 50th anniversary
